Multiple Crews battle fast-moving fire in Girard

It was a busy night for crews in western Erie County as a home is destroyed by fire in Girard.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Templeton Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to officials on scene, the fire began in the kitchen and spread to the remainder of the house.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate the home due to the intensity of the flames. The home is considered a total loss.

Everyone managed to get out safely and there were no injuries reported.

Multiple tanker trucks were dispatched to assist crews due to frozen fire hydrants, according to Erie County 911. Nearly a dozen fire companies assisted in putting the fire out.

