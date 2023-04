Two people are recovering from injuries after a structure fire in Warren County.

A spokesperson for the Garland Volunteer Fire Department said crews were dispatched to this fire around 12:50 p.m. on Monday. In total, five fire departments battled the blaze at 357 Main St. in Pittsfield.

Crews had extinguished the fire by about 4 p.m. Two people in the duplex were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.