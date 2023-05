Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Millcreek Monday morning.

That fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Regent Street in Millcreek. The original call came for a garage fire that quickly spread to the attached home.

The fire also damaged a nearby neighbor’s garage. Multiple crews responded to that call.

There is no word at this time whether or not anyone was home at the time the fire broke out. Also, there is no word of any injuries at this time.