Multiple crews battle morning structure fire in Girard

Multiple fire crews were on scene in Girard this morning battling a structure fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the front of the house fully engulfed.

It was reported by a viewer and confirmed by the Girard Fire Chief Tim Vargulich that initially there were reports of two children being trapped inside the house. However, those children were verified to be at another location during the fire.

During this fire three dogs were trapped inside the house. Two of the three dogs were abled to be rescued or retreat the house safely, however the third dog was not able to escape and died.

Crews were later able to successfully put out this fire. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The crews who responded to this fire include Girard, Lake City, Fairview, Springfield, Albion, West Lake, Lake Shore, Franklin, Cranesville, and Conneaut Ohio.

Video courtesy of Tyler Youschak.