Multiple crews battle multi-story structure fire on West 4th Street

A Sunday afternoon fire sends crews to the scene to battle the blaze.

Multiple Erie fire crews were called out to the 700 block of West 4th Street in Erie.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and flames showing in a bedroom in the house with more flames in the attic.

The fire inspector was called to the scene along with Penelec and National Fuel.

According to officials on scene, no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.