Just before 10:30 p.m. on March 25, crews from Platea Volunteer Fire Company, along with Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and Lake City Fire Company, were dispatched to a reported structure fire.

This structure fire took place along I-90 at the 8100 block of Lexington Road.

The call for this fire originally went out as a fire along I-90 with no additional details provided.

One member from Fuller Hose Company was able to confirm that it was indeed a structure fire from a garage or house.

When the Platea fire chief arrived on scene, he found a fully involved working structure with partial collapse in the woods.

Crews searched for any extension to the nearby woods to ensure that there was no additional exposure.

Due to muddy conditions, crews were unable to have access to heavy equipment in order to reach the fire.

This caused crews to request additional resources including brush trucks from Springfield and Girard.

Crews were then able to get a brush truck from Springfield to the fire and used it to prevent the fire from spreading.

No injuries were reported from this fire. The structure was believed to be a cabin in the woods according to a report from the scene.

No word has been released on the cause of this fire.