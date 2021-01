A propane tank explodes, catching a garage on fire in Summit Township on Friday night.

Four fire departments responded to the fire in the 800 block of Lee Road around 5:45 p.m.

According to the chief of Perry Hi-Way Hose Company, crews were met with heavy flames and a near roof collapse when they arrived on scene.

A propane tank inside the garage exploded, causing the flames to spread.

Fire investigators are looking into how the propane tank exploded.