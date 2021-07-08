Multiple crews battle two-alarm fire at Mercer County home

Several fire departments work to put out a two-alarm fire in Mercer County late Thursday afternoon

The fire happening in the 600 block of North Summit Road, just south of the Mercer County-Crawford County line.

According to reports from the scene, there were people inside the home when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely.

According to Mercer County 911, the fire was under control within two hours. There’s no word on what started the blaze.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list