(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Half a dozen crews were called out to a barn fire in Millcreek Township early Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the 6100 block of Appleman Road for a reported structure fire around 7:51 p.m. Witnesses from the scene said the pole barn was heavily involved.

According to Erie County 911, no injuries have been reported and the flames were contained to one building.

No word has been given on what caused the fire.