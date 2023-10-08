(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Multiple crews were called to a structure fire Sunday morning with first responders finding the structure fully involved with exposures.

That fire taking place at 10:06 a.m. in the 2000 block of Nursery Road near the intersection with Smith Road in Lake City.

According to a witness, crews worked on the bulk of the fire while additional crews gained entry to the building to knock the fire.

No injuries were reported and fire crews believe the fire originated from a wood stove in the garage with a faulty chimney pipe.

Lake City Fire Company was first to the scene and were assisted by A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., Fairview Fire and Rescue, Platea Volunteer Fire Company, Springfield Vol. Fire Dept., Lake Shore Fire Department and Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department.