Multiple crews rescue kayakers in Harborcreek

Multiple rescue crews were called out to a water rescue on the night of July 20th.

According to the Fairfield fire chief, three people were kayaking in the lake near Cliff Drive over in Harborcreek. This was when rescue crews were called to the scene around 4:45 p.m.

Crews were able to rescue one person with the use of a throw bag.

Another individual was retrieved with the use of a rope rescue. The third individual was rescued by the Fuller Hose Company.

The Fairfield fire chief said that the individuals who were kayaking were all wearing life jackets.

“As I asked before in out last rescue, please have a float plan, please wear your life jacket and have people knowing where you are going and what time you are supposed to return. This could have ended very badly if they didn’t get to shore in the proper timing,” said Jeff Hawryliw, Fairfield Fire Chief.

All three individuals were rescued with non-life threatening injuries.