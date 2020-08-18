Multiple crews respond to a barn and garage fire in Greenfield Township

Multiple crews respond to a fire in Greenfield Township.

The blaze engulfed a barn and a garage and left very little standing.

Home owners are safe and were not hurt from this devastating fire near North East.

The Greenfield fire chief told us that this fire started rapidly.

Heavy smoke filled the air near the 10000 block of Old Route 89 in Greenfield Township.

“We got a call for a structure fire, barn fire. We came up here and that little barn was fully involved. The fire extended into the two car garage and made it’s way through the north wall,” said Kevin Bartlett, Greenfield Township Fire Chief.

Multiple crews including Greenfield, North East, Belle Valley and Kuhl House Fire responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Luckily, the home owners were not inside the barn or garage and no animals were hurt.

The grandson of the homeowner was traveling in from New York when he heard his grandpa’s home was on fire, he was speechless.

“We got a call from my aunt and she’s like the house is on fire. So we came down and then we figured out it was the barn and it’s just the barn and garage. It’s crazy to think about it, anything can happen at any day,” said Rainer Plott, North East Resident.

Greenfield Fire Chief believes the fire could have started from lawn mower exhaust and hay inside the barn which spread to the garage next door.

Fire crews were dealing with extra challenges early on.

“One issue we ran into was that his wife was on medical oxygen and there were about 25 aluminum bottles in the garage and they were exploding with impurity,” said Bartlett.

Partial siding of the resident’s home was also melted from the heat.

One homeowner was transported to the hospital just as a safety precaution. The grandson tells us she has breathing problems but is expected to be okay.

A scary scene for those homeowners tonight.