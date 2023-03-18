Just before 1 a.m Saturday morning, firefighters from Mill Village were called to the 14500 block of South Main Street in Mill Village for a structure fire.

First responders found the structure full of the smoke and a working basement fire that spread to the second floor of the structure.

Multiple departments from Erie and Crawford County were called in to help battle the blaze. The Red Cross has been called to help the victims.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.