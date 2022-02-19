Multiple crews respond to head-on collision on Station Road

Update: Traffic in both directions is now back open.

Multiple crews have responded to a reported head-on collision in North East.

Calls for this collision came in just after 3:30 p.m. on February 19th. The crash reportedly took place on the 8900 block of Station Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they found that one SUV and one pick-up truck had collided head on.

No word has been released at this time as to the extent of injuries from this accident.

Traffic was blocked off in both directions as crews cleared up the scene, but is now back open.

This is a developing story.