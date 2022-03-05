According to the Linesville Fire Department, calls for a fire in Linesville came in around 2:19 a.m. on March 5.

The fire department stated that the fire was located at 381 E. Erie Street.

Multiple crews including Linesville, Shenango, and Conneaut Lake responded to the fire.

The fire reportedly caused heavy smoke and water damage to the first floor, as well as heavy smoke damage to the second floor of the house.

It took crews approximately two hours to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported from the scene as all residents, along with their animals, were able to evacuate safely.

No word was given on the cause of the fire.