Multiple crews respond to Sunday afternoon fire on Garland Street

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon calls came in for a fire located at 3115 Garland Street.

It was reported that the house involved in the fire was fully engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to a nearby car.

The West Ridge Fire Department, along with the City of Erie Fire Department, Belle Valley Fire Department, and EMS all responded to this call.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 2 p.m. There were no injuries reported from this fire and Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

This is developing story.