Multiple departments were called out to a house fire located in the the 10,000 block of Sidehill Road just after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, smoke was coming form the house, but the fire was contained to just the inside.

Crews were able to put it out before it spread.

No body was inside the house at the time, but two dogs were rescued. One of the dogs needed oxygen at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.