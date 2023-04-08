Edinboro crews were called to a house fire Friday night that has left one family homeless.

Just before 11 p.m. crews from Edinboro Volunteer Fire Company were called out to the 3200 block of Draketown Road for a reported chimney fire. First responders to the scene confirmed a working, heavy fire coming from the roof of the building with rest of the residence fully involved.

Additional crews were called to the scene to aid in putting out the fire and supplying water. Crews were on scene for over four hours putting out the fire and performing other operations.

No one was injured and the Red Cross has been called in to aid the victims.

The cause of the fire is unknown.