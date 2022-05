Several fire departments were dispatched to some reported brush fires along Interstate 90.

Calls for the fires came in just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Fairview Fire Department, the cause of the fire was believed to be a tractor trailer that blew a tire and then started the fire.

The fire reportedly took place from mile markers nine to fifteen along Interstate 90 from the Fairview to Platea exits.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire just after 1:30 p.m.