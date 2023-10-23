(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Sunday evening garage fire called for multiple Millcreek fire departments to help assist.

The fire broke out in the 1700 block of Woodside Drive just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, according to a release. The Lake Shore Fire Department was the first crew to arrive on the scene and confirm it to be a working garage fire.

The fire was reportedly under control in under two hours with the West Lake, West Ridge, Kearsarge and Kuhl Hose fire departments assisting Lake Shore on the scene.

“Safety is a priority in Millcreek Township. All residents should ensure that their homes are equipped with functioning smoke detectors. Regularly testing and maintaining these devices can make a significant difference in safeguarding lives and property,” said MFD Chief Mike Cliff.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.