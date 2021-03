Several fire departments responded to a mobile home fire in the Countryside Estates in McKean on Saturday evening.

Reports of a fire first came in around 10:45 p.m. An individual passing by noticed smoke and flames coming back from the trailer park.

According to the 911 center, the fire was located at 7 Virginia Court and was fully engulfed.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.