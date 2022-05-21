Local fire departments had their work cut out for them as they battled an early morning barn fire.

According to authorities, this fire happened around 10 a.m. in Elk Creek Township in the area of Crane Road and Miller Road.

When crews arrived on scene they found a barn on fire that was beginning to collapse.

Crews also had to heal with a lack of water supply during this fire.

They had to use dry hydrants and multiple tanker trucks in order to put the fire and hotspots out.

No one was home during the fire. The cause is currently under investigation.