Multiple fire departments battle blaze at Crawford County lumber business

An overnight fire damaged a lumber business in Crawford County.

Nearly two dozen fire departments responded to a large fire overnight in the 400 block of Main Street in Spartansburg around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Chris Hughes, Fire Chief for the Spartansburg Fire Department, says freezing temperatures and strong winds made it difficult for the departments to fight the fire.

“The weather made it worse, we had several trucks go down. Corry had an issue with their ladder truck. Everybody had pumps freezing up. We had to send our main attack engine back to the station because it froze up,” said Chris Hughes, Chief of Spartansburg Fire Department.

Hughes says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. At this time, they believe the fire started with an electrical problem. He says it was a chaotic scene and many departments were necessary to extinguish the fire.

“I can’t even tell you who all was here. At one point, I just got ahold of Erie County and Crawford County and told them to send me tankers out of wherever I could get. I heard there was 20 some companies here,” Hughes said.

One volunteer says she’s been providing warmth and refreshments for multiple fire department battling the blaze.

“Been helping out and making sure they are kept warm, fed, drinks, rest, and mostly to get the fire out and keep everyone safe,” said Nena Haskins, Volunteer at Spartansburg Fire Department.

Haskins says firefighters had access to water, Gatorade and coffee. She says the fire was overwhelming and she was glad to be there to help.

“It was scary and seeing all the flames in the early morning come up, and I’m just thankful that no one was hurt.” Haskins said.

Haskins and Chief Hughes says this is one of the largest fires that they’ve responded to, adding that it took several hours to get the fire under control.