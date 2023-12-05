Multiple fire departments were called to a structure fire located at the 1500 block of Silverthorn between Crane Road and Old State Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

A house garage was fully engulfed in flames, with some flames even extending into the home.

It took several fire crews over an hour to get the fire under control, and crews remained on scene to ensure that the fire had fully been snuffed.

Fire crews did not comment on how the fire started, and there were no reports of any injuries.

The fire departments involved include Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Dept., Edinboro Volunteer Fire Dept., McKean Hose Company, Lake Shore Fire Dept., Fairview Fire Dept., Platea Fire Dept. and Cranesville Volunteer Fire Dept.