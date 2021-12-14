Multiple fire departments in West County respond to two alarm garage fire in Girard

Shortly after 6 p.m., multiple fire departments in West County were dispatched to a garage fire located on the 200 block of Lake Street in Girard, PA.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a fully involved garage fire and quickly called for a second alarm fire.

Crews quickly put water onto the side of an adjacent house limit exposures and worked to put out the fire.

The fire was quickly put out and crews performed overhaul on the burned down garage and house.

Crews were on scene for just under an hour and a half and were able to save the house.

The house owner and her two dogs were able to escape the house without injuries.

According to the owner she was baking Christmas cookies when she realized the garage in her back yard was on fire. This caused the owner to quickly escort the dogs out of the residence and transport them to a neighbors house for safety.

Donations for the American Legion’s raffle for this weekend were lost in the garage fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews will return in the morning to seek a possible cause.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Company had assistance from multiple neighboring fire departments including Lake City Fire Company, Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, Fairview Fire and Rescue, Platea, West Ridge Fire Department, Lake Shore Fire Department, and Crainesville were on scene assisting.