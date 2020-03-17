Multiple houses damaged in overnight fire

Around 1 a.m. crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 500 block of East 25th Street in Erie. Once on scene, crews discovered two vacant homes fully involved in flames.
A third home nearby, was also damaged. Everyone in that home got out safely. Crews worked into the early hours of the morning to put out the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is currently under investigation.
