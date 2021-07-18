Multiple kayakers rescued on Saturday afternoon in French Creek

Reports were called in at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon for missing kayakers in French Creek near Route 19 and 6 in Leboeuf Township.

Crews were called to a water rescue involving six kayakers who got caught in the current and flipped over.

Cambridge scuba teams were also dispatched to the scene. All six kayakers were able to make it to the shore by themselves and crews were able to pick them up safely.

The Waterford fire chief is urging people to stay safe during stormy weather.

“I would stay off the French Creek right now. At this time we have had quite a few incidents already on this creek within the last five days,” said John Orr, Waterford Fire Chief.

The search took about an hour to complete and there were no injuries reported.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list