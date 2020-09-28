Multiple murder investigations are underway for the Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police

A search for suspects is on in two separate apparent shooting deaths. There’s no reason to believe that they’re related at this point, but it made for a busy weekend for police.

Here is a look at where these investigations stand.

We have some breaking news in one of these cases as we just got word from Erie County Coroner Lylle Cook. The victim in the Erie shooting that took place on Walnut Street has been identified as 25-year-old Dayquan Holloway.

It is believed that gunfire led to the killings of two people while also an injury to another. Now the search for the killer is on.

In Crawford County, a woman’s body was found by the side of the road.

“What officers are working on right now is who this woman had contact with, who she interacted with and where she was over the last 48 hours,” said Trooper Cindy Schick from the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to State Police, the body of 21-year-old Destine Conyers of Townville was discovered in the area of Mule Street in Greenwood Township on Sunday morning with an apparent gunshot injury.

“Right now it’s still an ongoing investigation, but we do have troopers following up on every lead that is coming in,” said Schick.

Police do not have any suspects at this time and an autopsy is currently being scheduled.

Erie Police are also searching for suspects in a shooting that left one man in his 20’s dead and another injured.

Police said that the victims were making their way into an apartment party and that is when the gunfire began.

“We have discovered that a bullet had passed through a neighboring house into a bedroom. A female was sleeping on her bed when a round came through the wall and was discovered the projectile hit the bed. So this was a very dangerous situation we had here,” said Chief Dan Spizarny from the Erie Police Department.

Police want to know who was at the party and what videos of the scene exist.

“We’re putting a couple of extra detectives on this case and whatever information they develop we will pass on to the Gun Violence Task Force and pay some extra attention to areas and people we think may have been involved,” said Spizarny.

Again to restate there have been no arrests. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at 11.

If you have any additional information on either of these cases, you are urged to call the city police at 814-870-1120 or State Police at 814-332-6911.