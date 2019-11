Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a three vehicle accident that included an EMTA bus.

The accident happened on Upper Peach Street around 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The white pick-up truck involved in the accident had heavy damage to the front and back end of it. The red SUV involved had heavy front end damage. The EMTA bus had minor damage to the rear bumper.

No word on the condition of the people who were transported to the hospital.