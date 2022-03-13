A sweet treat for the weekend as folks had the chance to take a tour and learn about one of our regions most prized and profitable resources, maple syrup.

This weekend was the 19th annual Maple Tasting Tour at the 20 area sugarhouses.

We stopped by Shumake’s Sugar Shack in Albion for a tour, as well as a taste.

Folks have been enjoying this regional and family tradition for generations at Shumake’s Sugar Shack in Albion.

“Like we started back yarding it on a home made evaporator and tapping ten, twenty trees, and then it’s kind of just gets to you, and you want to keep going and tapping more trees, and we want to keep the interest with people,” said Jim Shumake, Shumake’s Sugar Shack.

There’s more than pancakes that you can put syrup on.

There’s cookies, lattes, and even maple flavored hot dogs and maple lemonade.

The syrup is made and produced in the spring, but sold and enjoyed all year round.

“Everyone is doing maple syrup here because we have the weather. We have the trees and it’s neat because it’s a healthy option to all of your normal sugars and stuff. It’s a healthy option you can enjoy and everyone likes maple syrup,” said Shumake.

Many people have been going on the tour for years.

“We try to hit six or seven houses in a day and the products are great. The houses are really cool and each one is different so you learn a lot. People work really hard to do this process, to run the maple syrup houses, and so it’s important for people to come out and support what they are doing and buy their products,” said Cricket Wencil-Tracey, Titusville Resident.

Other maple syrup producers that took part in the 2022 Taste and Tour include Boyan Farms in Edinboro, Howles Maple Farm in Guys Mills, and How Sweet It Is in Saegertown.