Multiplying snow mounds impact City of Erie and Erie Fire Department

Snow piles are multiplying around the city causing frustrations for residents and leaving the Erie Fire Department to dig out hydrants.

Here is more on what the city is facing.

Snow mounds are posing an issue for individuals when it comes to safety, visibility, and being efficient in saving lives.

Storm cleanup has been in full effect for the last few days leaving piles of snow collecting on sidewalks causing frustrations for many throughout the city.

The fire department has faced challenges uncovering fire hydrants in order to do their job sufficiently leaving them to maximize their efforts before receiving a call for help.

“All the crews out today are doing their normal training and other house duties and we have also asked them to go out when they’re also done with their calls to clear out a couple hydrants when they can, but we really, really need the public’s help in getting those hydrants cleared out,” said Fred Gillespie, Deputy Chief of the Erie Fire Department.

Cleanup around the city parks and city owned properties have taken place according to Bureau Chief of Streets Steve Sornberger.

The piles of snow have impacted those living here and those visiting Erie.

“I’m from Michigan so I’m kind of used to the snow, but here it was extremely difficult. I didn’t want to drive yesterday. I had to drive to go pick up some food, but yeah it’s absolutely horrible. This is probably like the worst snow I’ve seen in a couple of years,” said Abdelha Kimalmaisari, Erie Commuter.

Snow mounds have impacted visibility and safety in Erie neighborhoods. It’s left residents wondering what’s next for the remaining snow on the ground?

“To be honest I don’t know where they could put the snow unless there’s like a land masses where they can dump it all at. Again I have no idea but keeping it on the side of houses and the side where cars drive through it’s completely unacceptable,” said Kimalmaisari.

One resident sees the challenge in the snow mounds but also considers ways they have been helpful.

“There are some advantages to the pile of snow especially fourth and eighth street. These streets tend to be actually very fast going. There’s a lot of speeding and people tend to be a little bit more cautious now that there are the piles of snow in it,” said Dave Piovesal, Erie Resident.

The deputy chief recommends digging out a three foot by three foot on either side of the fire hydrants for anyone interested in helping to clear them out.

This gives them enough room to maneuver and get the hydrants.