Earlier this month, we heard from officials in Millcreek Township who support the proposed county-wide EMS authority.

However, leaders in other municipalities said they still have unanswered questions about the county executive’s plan.

The Erie County Executive’s Office is working on a proposal for their potential county-wide EMS authority.

The administration is engaged with a consulting firm, and the county solicitor to come up with a plan. In the meantime, Erie County Council has rejected funding for the project.

“This is classic, you know, cart before the horse. They tried to secure the funding before we even had a plan, and that’s something we’ve discussed on the council with all of us, and we agree. We’re here and we’re listening and we don’t have a problem funding projects, but we need to have a plan,” said Brian Shank, Erie County councilman.

Local fire officials said there is an EMS crisis however, several municipalities are identifying the issues and coming up with solutions. In Harborcreek, they’ve created a social club to raise money for their volunteer department — Fairfield Hose Company.

Shank represents District 5 on Erie County Council which includes Harborcreek Township.

“We hired our own EMTs so we’re identifying the problems. We don’t want to be that department that has high dropped call numbers, so we figured out what was wrong, we came up with a plan and we’ve implemented it. It didn’t have to come down from the county executive,” Shank said.

The chief of the McKean Hose Company said while funding would be helpful more volunteers are needed.

“My numbers are dwindling, everyone is getting older. I’m getting very few, younger people coming in. I do have a pretty good junior program that’s working and that’s bringing a few, but I still need more people,” said Scott Haywood, chief of the McKean Hose Company.

For about 20 years, Chief Haywood has been a volunteer firefighter in McKean.

Haywood said they work closely with volunteer fire departments in Edinboro and Franklin Township to make sure southwest Erie County is covered.

“There are so many unanswered questions about this plan that I don’t think all fire departments or municipalities are 100% on board with it yet,” Haywood went on to say.