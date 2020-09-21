Mural honoring Luther Manus Jr. unveiled in Erie

A pillar of the Erie community was honored today.

A mural on East 12th Street depicting the life and legacy of Luther Manus Jr. was revealed to the public.

The 92-year old has a long list of accomplishments including a 24-year military career.

He served during the Vietnam War and earned a Bronze Star medal.

Later in life, Manus Jr. worked for the Erie School Districty as a counselor for 18 years. He also served the community in various board and committee positions.

“If you try to live by the Golden Word, your blessings will come sooner or later. Whenever they come, it is a blessing to be able to recognize the blessing is there, and I am blessed.” Manus Jr. said.

The project was started in mid-August by local artists Antonio Howard and Ceasar Westbrook.