Murder suspect awaits judge's decision on juvenile court

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 12:37 PM EDT

A man charged with murder wants his case moved to juvenile court... even after a psychiatrist disagreed.

Jay-C McGlumphy is accused in the shooting death of Isiah Wiley in June of 2016.  Investigators say McGlumphy fired shots into the car that the victim was driving. 

During a status hearing in June, the judge announced a psychiatrist didn't think juvenile court would be appropriate for McGlumphy. But, the defense attorney is still calling for the case to be moved. 

Today, the defendant appeared in court for a decertification hearing.

Both attorneys are waiting for the judge's ruling.

