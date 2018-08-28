Murder suspect awaits judge's decision on juvenile court Video

A man charged with murder wants his case moved to juvenile court... even after a psychiatrist disagreed.

Jay-C McGlumphy is accused in the shooting death of Isiah Wiley in June of 2016. Investigators say McGlumphy fired shots into the car that the victim was driving.

During a status hearing in June, the judge announced a psychiatrist didn't think juvenile court would be appropriate for McGlumphy. But, the defense attorney is still calling for the case to be moved.

Today, the defendant appeared in court for a decertification hearing.

Both attorneys are waiting for the judge's ruling.