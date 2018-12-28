Murder suspect continues to elude police Video

Police search an Erie apartment complex looking for a wanted murder suspect; a tip leading police to the 4400 block of Shaper Avenue.

Officers were looking for 31-year-old Marcus Gibbs who is wanted for the shooting death of 32-year-old Selena Wall. Gibbs has been on the run from police since Wall allegedly told responders that she had been shot by Gibbs at her Hess Avenue apartment November 18th. She died two days later.

Gibbs remains at large tonight.

