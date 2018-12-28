Local News

Murder suspect continues to elude police

Posted: Dec 28, 2018 03:12 PM EST

Updated: Dec 28, 2018 05:24 PM EST

Murder suspect continues to elude police

Police search an Erie apartment complex looking for a wanted murder suspect; a tip leading police to the 4400 block of Shaper Avenue.

Officers were looking for 31-year-old Marcus Gibbs who is wanted for the shooting death of 32-year-old Selena Wall.  Gibbs has been on the run from police since Wall allegedly told responders that she had been shot by Gibbs at her Hess Avenue apartment November 18th.  She died two days later.

Gibbs remains at large tonight.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected