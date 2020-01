DaSean Jones will be back in court today for a pre-trial hearing for a murder he allegedly committed back in July of last year.

Jones—who was 17-years-old at the time—is charged with the stabbing death of 20-year-old Edward Bishop of Erie in the 500 block of Wallace Street.

The death was ruled a homicide due to a stab wound to the left side of Bishop’s neck.

Jones is charged with criminal homicide.