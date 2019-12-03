Murder suspect expected in court today

A man charged with a Halloween day shooting death is expected in court today.

A court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. for 34-year-old Jonathan Outlaw.

Police have charged Outlaw with the Oct. 31st shooting death of 37-year-old Duane Buckner Jr. in an apartment in the 2300 block of Liberty Street.

The shooting took place just hours before hundreds of costumed kids would fill the streets for trick or treating.

Outlaw has been charged with criminal homicide. JET 24/FOX 66 will continue to keep you updated on the case.