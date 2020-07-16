Murder suspect taken into custody Thursday morning

A more than 6 month search for a murder suspect has come to an end.

23 year old Marshawn Williams was taken into custody this morning by the members of the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and Erie Police.

Williams has been wanted since January by Erie Police for charges of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the shooting death of 26 year old Devin Way.

According to police, Williams was taken into custody around 7:20 this morning and was inside a residence in the 400 block of east 22nd street.

“Six months is a long time for somebody to be on the run, especially for such a serious crime. I think that there’s going to be a lot of follow up on how he was able to hide out for so long, and I hope that the evidence comes and people are charged with the hindering of apprehension there and there will be more on that as time goes on,” says Cheif Dan Spizarny of the City of Erie Police department.

Erie residents Melissa Seaman, Jakwaris Robison, and Michael Toles are currently in the Erie County Prison and charged in Way’s death.