Music in the Woods continues their concert series with Tennessee Backporch

Asbury Woods continued their summer concert series this week.

Music in the Woods this week featured the sounds of Tennessee Backporch.

This band is known for playing a variety of music while also playing a set that covers several genres.

This is the third week for the event and organizers said that it is important to offer a familiar setting to the community in a safe way.

“We have a great set up in our Celebration Garden and we’re excited to give people something to do to get out and about and be outside. How awesome is it to be outside and see the trees and feel the breeze through your hair and listen to some music?” said Jennifer Farrar from Asbury Woods.

Music in the Woods will continue every Monday night through August 10th.