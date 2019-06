You can enjoy music in the woods again this evening.

The weekly music series at Asbury Woods continues with Rankin and Schell at 6 o’clock tonight.



Rankin and Schell are a acoustic duo that have been playing together since 2012. They play music by classic rock artists such as The Beatles, Elton John, Billy Joel, The Eagles and more.



And if you’re hungry, the Cluck Truck will be serving up food for the audience this evening.