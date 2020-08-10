Music in the Woods to take place at Asbury Woods

Tonight sounds like the perfect night to enjoy music in the woods.

Grab your lawn chair and head to the celebration garden at the Andrew Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods.

And what more could you ask for. The event is free and open to the public, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic attendance is limited to 75 people.

Tonight’s music is provided by Familiar Spirit Band.

Lavery Brewing will be on site and for each pint of beer sold, Lavery will donate $1 to Asbury Woods.

Tonight’s event is sold out, but you might want to call Asbury Woods to see if there are any cancellations.