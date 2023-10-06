Local music-lovers were able to enjoy a concert at a downtown church that was only lit by candles.

The associate producer of Candlelight said Friday night’s show featured modern composers and their interpretations of aspects inspired by the four seasons.

He said the show’s set-up at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant uses 5,000 candles.

“We typically get here hours before the doors open and just set them all up turn them all on and leave them on and then let the show go on and then there’s something to be said about a show that’s just lit by candles it’s so much more immersive and you really hone in on the instrumentalists,” said Alec Lambert, associate producer of Fever Candlelight.

Lambert said the purpose of the show is to provide access to live classical music.