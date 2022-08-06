The Blues and Jazz Festival had the city moving and grooving this weekend as musicians and local businesses took to Frontier Park to celebrate.

Here is more on how those in attendance are enjoying the festival and how musicians feel about performing their music in front of the community.

The festivities at Frontier Park for the Blues and Jazz Festival were underway as thousands of people are expected to attend the local favorite.

The Blues and Jazz Festival held it’s 30th anniversary this year. The community is looking forward to the headlining performers, as well as the activities that are taking place.

The festivals location is convenient to many Erie residents who only have to travel a short distance to enjoy music.

“I walk over. I live fairly close. So we come on over and enjoy the great music and the community here,” said Cheri McGuire, Audience Member.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Blues and Jazz Festival as audience members explain why the event has been so successful over the past 30 years.

“Lot’s of talent. The community loves it. It’s well organized, family friendly, and it’s in our beautiful Frontier Park. So what’s not to love about it really?” said McGuire.

Along with the schedule of diverse music, local vendors are lined up in the park which adds to the fun.

COVID-19 gave people the blues in a different way than the festival intended. Now local musicians who are performing said that it feels great to be back following the hardest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One member of the band that was performing at the Blues and Jazz Festival shared with us why this event is so important to the Erie community.

“Well I think there’s probably not too many events that highlight the style of music. They’re two of my favorite genres personally and it’s kind of the building blocks of American music in a way. The Blues and Jazz were kind of like the initial musical forms,” said Eric Brewer, Guitar Player for Phunkademic.

The show on Saturday goes on through 9:30 p.m. The festival will pick up on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.