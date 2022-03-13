Folks had one last chance to be serenaded by the tunes from one of the most famous artists of all time.

My Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra, wrapped up at the Erie Playhouse on March 13.

The musical featured 55 different songs from “Ol Blue Eyes.”

My Way celebrates the mystique of Frank Sinatra and the unforgettable music that made him famous.

It is also described as an easy going comedy.

“And it appeals to a certain audience member, but we have seen people here from old to young, but because it’s just the music of Frank Sinatra, the eras that he created, and the mood of his music, that appealed to everyone so much,” said Susan Lechner, My Way Director and Choreographer.

My Way: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra, continues to be one of the most popular performances in musical theatre history with over 500 productions and multiple national tours.