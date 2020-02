UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Penn State spokesperson Rose Carter, Nittany Lions starting guard Myeron Jones will miss today’s game against Minnesota.

The sophomore guard from Birmingham is averaging over 14 points a game for Penn State. In Penn State’s win over Michigan State, Jones netted 20 points to go along with five assists.

Penn State takes on Minnesota at 4 pm on Big Ten Network in the Bryce Jordan Center.