Mylar balloon hits power lines on 26th and Parade Streets, causes outage for around 250 customers

FirstEnergy has announced that foil/Mylar balloons have come in contact with power lines and have caused a power outage.

There was an outage impacting around 250 customers around 9 a.m. this morning because of a balloon that hit power lines on 26th and Parade Streets

FirstEnergy says this is particularly dangerous because not only did it blow a fuse on the line, but it caused sections of the line to burn and drop to the ground in the busy area of 26th and Parade Streets.

You are encouraged to keep the following balloon safety tips in mind:



• Use caution and avoid celebrating with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines.

• Securely tie helium-filled metallic balloons to a weight that is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away. Do not remove the weight until the balloons are deflated.

• Puncture and deflate metallic balloons once they are no longer in use because they can stay inflated for several weeks. Never release them into the sky.

• Never attempt to retrieve any type of balloon, kite or toy that becomes caught in a power line. Leave it alone and immediately call FirstEnergy at 888-544-4877 to report the problem.

• Stay far away from a downed or low-hanging power line. Always assume downed lines are energized and dangerous. Report them ASAP by calling 888-544-4877 or 911.

“These balloons are attractive and relatively inexpensive decorations, but their metallic coating conducts electricity and poses a risk to our electric system,” said Lisa Rouse, director of outage management at FirstEnergy. “Stray balloons that drift into high-voltage equipment often cause power outages and other safety issues that impact our system.”

You can visit https://www.firstenergycorp.com/help/safety.html for more information about outdoor electrical safety.