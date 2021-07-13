Myrtle St. apartment building evacuated after early morning fire

An early morning fire caused fire crews to evacuate an apartment building this morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Myrtle Street. According to reports from the scene, fire was found in the wall of a first floor kitchen.

Everyone was able to get out of the building without injury.

A building inspector was called in to evaluate the damage to the structure. There is currently no word on what started the fire.

