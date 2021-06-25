Mysterious mannequins causing lots of attention along Crawford County roadway

Two mannequins in Crawford County are making drivers honk their horns.

Meet Lieutenant Dan and Susan. Their names come from the famous movie Forrest Gump.

Virgil and Debbie Eells, the owners of these mannequins, have been dressing them up for fun, including special occasions and the holidays. They say they’ve brought this attention to the community for the past three years.





The Eells family say the reason for this is to bring smiles to people’s faces.

“They’re stopping and seeing them gets them to smile. They stop to get pictures and they beep at it as they’re going by. It’s really to get them changed because people are stopping by and beeping.” said Debbie Eells.

Many can expect the Eells’ to dress up the mannequins for the 4th of July.