Mysterious mannequins in Crawford County catch drivers attention

There are two mysterious mannequins in Crawford County that are making drivers honk their horns.

Meet Lieutenant Dan and Susan. Their names are from the famous movie Forrest Gump.

The owners of the mannequins, Virgil and Debbie Eells, have been dressing them up for fun, including special occasions and holidays.

They say that they’ve brought this attention to the community for the past three years.

The Eells said that the reason for this is to bring smiles to peoples faces.

“They’re stopping and seeing them which gets them to smile, honk and laugh. They stop to get pictures and they peep at it as they go by. It’s really hard to get them changed because people are stopping by,” said Virgil and Debbie Eells, Owners.

Many people can expect the Eells to dress up the mannequins for the Fourth of July.

