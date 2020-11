A mysterious foam fills parts of Millcreek Township Wednesday.

The suds are being identified as a Class A foam, a super concentrated substance which is sometimes used by fire departments.

According to Millcreek Police, the foam is non-hazardous and environmentally safe.

When the foam comes in contact with moisture, it expands.

An estimated 20 gallons could have been dumped on the street and where the foam came from remains a mystery.